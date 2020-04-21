-
Now Playing: Stunning rainbow forms above Niagara Falls
-
Now Playing: These teachers are going above and beyond to teach their students about volume
-
Now Playing: How to make delicious 'Carrot Bacon' at home with only 6 ingredients
-
Now Playing: This utility worker serenaded a retirement home resident for her 94th birthday
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old gets curbside adoption celebration
-
Now Playing: Rocco DiSpirito’s hill of beans egg drop minestrone recipe
-
Now Playing: Woman wears new costume every day to cheer up neighbors
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' teams up with Farmer’s Fridge to feed heroes on the front lines
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee talks about her new book, 'Chasing Helicity: Through the Storm'
-
Now Playing: Teens open up about their struggles during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Pauli's famous lobster rolls
-
Now Playing: This mom butchered a cow and planted a garden to grow food for her family
-
Now Playing: These high school students are delivering groceries to help seniors in need
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton breaks down the differences between N95, surgical and DIY masks
-
Now Playing: Little girl’s hilarious ‘No Scrubs’ cover is the laugh we needed today
-
Now Playing: This 2-year-old will celebrate his birthday with tons of of new friends from Reddit
-
Now Playing: Helping Hands: Dax Shepard
-
Now Playing: These kids recreate a number from hit musical 'Hamilton'
-
Now Playing: How to make a whipped matcha latte at home