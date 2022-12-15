Record-breaking gingerbread village builder brings holiday cheer

Jon Lovitch is a gingerbread architect who has broken world records multiple times for making gingerbread villages that are entirely edible.

December 15, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live