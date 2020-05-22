Transcript for The scramble and struggle for millions of working parents

Now we have not enough hours in the day the scramble and struggle for millions of working parents and insights on the major new challenges frustrating so many families. Here's ABC's Karen Travers. It is the burning question for working parents like Morrie Johnson. Howling when will their kids get back to school. The biggest challenges there's it's not ours and that de Fleury lives in South Carolina and has two children ages seven and four. She and her husband are juggling full time jobs at home taking care of the kids and distance learning. I was on a video call for work just with co workers luckily and the four year old walked in naked. And city every everyone thought ballots delirious I was like. Rocking is the coordinator of an afterschool program in Harlem for kids ages eight through twelve. A program that like school has done virtual during the code in nineteen shutdowns. It was like two weeks into maybe three weeks and that's our house released frustrate kits really upset. Track and sit down where. Real teen glory and millions of working parents have had to quickly adjust to this new normal without the usual child care arrangements. There are no networks like now just because of social distancing. Can rely on your friend or your family and your neighbor or someone across the street. Initial T is the author of overwhelmed work love and play when no one has the time. She says parents always knew the challenge of work and child care that the corona virus pandemic is pulling back the curtain. There's been a lot of it reflects this longstanding notion and our country that. Family matters are private affair and that you just figured out about. I want to hear about it I have a cure system and I say that very lightly it's really not assistant very fragile. Kind of patched together very difficult to find quality care typical to a port. White House reopening guidelines speech can choose to open some businesses in fees one. But they cannot open schools until phase two school in 48 states and Washington DC clues for the remainder of the academic year. Extra load on parents doesn't and mohair many summer camps canceled including the one Lori Johnson seven year old daughter was set to attend. And it breaks my heart for her she's going to be eager Salt Lake that mean she's gonna have to sit beside my nature Friday all day so for the foreseeable future. Parents are scrambling and parents who can work from home or simply getting used to doing a work conference call with their kids near them. I mean we're still expected to put in a full day's work. It's just impossible credentialed he says working parents need to cut themselves loose weren't great now not everybody should be able to get under earth I'm getting in the end of the day if Karen Travers ABC news Washington. And I thanks to Karen for that report.

