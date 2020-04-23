Now Playing: Orangutans and otters play in Belgian zoo

Now Playing: 3-year-old gets ‘Dog Parade’ for her birthday

Now Playing: Lacey Stone’s no-equipment home workout

Now Playing: Samin Nosrat answers all questions about ‘quaran-cooking’

Now Playing: More ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals for Earth Day

Now Playing: This paper turns into soap

Now Playing: Mississippi livestock farmer shares his experience through the pandemic

Now Playing: Tabitha Brown makes her vegan chickpea 'untuna' salad

Now Playing: A trio of everyday heroes putting their lives on the line during the pandemic

Now Playing: What does observing the holy month of Ramadan look like in the face of a pandemic?

Now Playing: From medical school to doctor during COVID-19 pandemic

Now Playing: This genius hack to clip your dog’s nails is downright hilarious

Now Playing: Woman reunited with newborn 25 days after emergency C-section

Now Playing: Take a 'Sidewalk Safari' to celebrate Earth Day

Now Playing: Simple ways to save money in your family budget amid coronavirus

Now Playing: 3-year-old's adorable adoption parade

Now Playing: This teacher rewrote ‘Part of Your World’ for her students

Now Playing: This toddler needed a little reassurance that she is loved