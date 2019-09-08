-
Now Playing: Taco Bell's pop-up hotel in Palm Springs
-
Now Playing: Taco Bell hotel debuts in Palm Springs
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant charged with being intoxicated
-
Now Playing: Everything you wanted to know about flying
-
Now Playing: British Airways computer glitches leave thousands stranded
-
Now Playing: Millions in US brace for severe storms
-
Now Playing: What to watch out for when booking online travel
-
Now Playing: Family of woman killed by sharks recalls daughter's last moments
-
Now Playing: How a digital detox vacation benefits you and your kids
-
Now Playing: Nurses onboard a boat rescue Florida shark victim
-
Now Playing: Severe storms, heat target the Midwest and West
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts beach closed after shark sightings
-
Now Playing: Passengers leap overboard to flee fiery boat
-
Now Playing: Iowa police rescue couple from raging river
-
Now Playing: What Michael Strahan did on his summer vacation
-
Now Playing: Rob Marciano learns how to fly fish
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' visits Detroit, Cedar Point and Cleveland
-
Now Playing: Redesigned airplane seats could mean more space for middle seat
-
Now Playing: Couple swept off rocks into ocean in Hawaii