Transcript for How to talk about racism with friends and family

Thank you, Dr. Jen. You can submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram @drjashton. There's been an urgent call for people to not only think about racism, but to fight against it actively. Doing so may require some tough conversations with friends and family members. Here to share some advice is deputy editor of vice life Rachel Wilkerson Miller. Rachel, thanks for being with us. I know a lot of people are struggling with wanting to talk about what's going on, but afraid to address the uncomfortable. You have three tips on how friends and family can have open conversations about black lives matter and systemic racism. Please share them with us. Of course. The first thing is to know the material. It's totally reasonable if you're seeing what's going on you're eager to do something about it and take action and jump into conversations. It's hard to have a conversation if you don't know what you're talking about, particularly if the person you're arguing with is belligerent or argumentative. You need to know the facts. Take a little time. Read a book, read an article, watch a documentary, listen to a podcast. Make sure you know the material and the arguments are so you can speak to it confidently. It's hard when somebody thinks they know more than you. You're like, well, maybe you do. Take the time to educate yourself. I think the next thing is to really think about who you're talking to and know their values. Sometimes it makes sense to meet people where they are. If the person you're talking to is the sort of person who would respond well to numbers, maybe spend a little time researching here are the numbers from the justice department or unarmed people being killed by police. When you provide that, that might get through to them. If they're really religious, it might make sense to think about what are prominent religious institutions saying and how can I come at this through the scripture lens. Think about what they're most likely to respond to. More facts. Yeah, definitely. The last thing is be willing to set the terms. It can be hard to walk away from a conversation or set a boundary or say I'm not okay with you talking to me like that. Pay close attention to the person you're talking to and whether they're interested in engaging in good faith. If you're getting the sense this is sport for them and they're not actually listening to you and looking to have their mind changed, it's okay to say I can see you're not interested in hearing me out. Let's pause this conversation and maybe pick it up another you can say I don't want to have this conversation until you read a couple articles I sent you. A lot of this is answered in there. It's okay to keep things on track. That can be uncomfortable, but be confident and be firm. Say I want to talk to you about this, but we need to do it in a way that's productive. Setting those boundaries. Great advice. Last week, Rachel, two black transwomen were found dead. As protesters fight for black lives matter, they're highlighting black translives. Especially this month, the month of pride. How do you think those conversations intersect? When we think about black lives, all black lives matter. And we need to pay attention to who among us are the most marginalized and continuing to raise the alarm about police violence against women, that includes transwomen. Really focusing on that and remembering this is what pride is about. It's been sanitize over the years, but the stone wall riots were about overpolicing and people just wanting their life to exist. It's a great way to honor pride. We need to say we need to focus on black transwomen. They're still being abused at the hands of police and partners. That's a really big focus right now. It goes without saying -- I don't know if you can put it into words how hard and heavy these last few weeks have been for blacks in America. I know self-care is very important to you. What are some ways black people can practice self-care right now? One big thing is just make sure your basic needs are being met. Check in with yourself. Are you eating, drinking enough water? Are you getting fresh air? Are you getting enough rest? Maybe set some alarms on your phone to remind yourself to take a break and eat lunch. I know it can be hard to do those things. If you're not taking care of your body, you can't be out there putting your body on the line to protest or making phone calls. That's a really big one. The other thing that's really important is to make space in your life for black joy and black art. So much of what we're seeing is violent imagery. It's dehumanizing. It's really brutal. You need something to counter balance that. Put on your favorite black artist. I've been watching a show on quibi. He's a black florist interviewing other black artists. It's so lovely and affirming. I felt so much better after doing that. Find the black joy and connect with other black people in ways that make you feel uplifted and happy and give you a laugh sometimes. I love that. Rachel's book "The art of showing up" is available now. Check it out. Rachel, thank you for being with us. My pleasure. Thanks for having me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.