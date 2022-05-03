Tik Talk: ‘The Korean Vegan’ shifts from law to cook books

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Joanne Lee Molinaro, known as “The Korean Vegan” on TikTok, about the importance of Korean dishes in American culture, as well as combatting AAPI hate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live