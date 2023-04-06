TikTalk: Drew Afualo on calling out misogynistic online bullies

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth spoke with content creator Drew Afualo on fighting outdated patriarchal ideals, female empowerment, collaborating with Questlove, and self-acceptance.

April 6, 2023

