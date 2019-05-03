Transcript for '90210' and 'Riverdale' star Luke Perry dies at 52

?????? for a generation of TV viewers, just a few notes from the theme song of Beverly hills 90210 brings pack memories. Let me tell you something just so you know in advance, I'm not in a good mood today. Luke Perry shot to stardom going up close and personal in the lives of a group of high school teenagers. With that trade Marc squint, the side burns and a bad boy attitude, he would define cool for the 90s. Decades later -- I'm going to build a safe life for you. He introduced himself to a new generation of viewers on river Dale. The actor recently reflecting on his career in this interview with entertainment tonight. The most important thing for you is to be a happy, balanced person that can come to work and do your job well. If you get too obsessed with the things being said to you and about you, it kind of takes your focus off the work. The fantasy shattered today when the 52-year-old actor died following a stroke last week which left him in a medically induced coma for five days. Doctors were unable to save him here. The damage and trauma from that stroke were too severe. When he finally passed, he was surrounded by friends and family including his daughter and son. The announcement shocking his fans and co-stars. Ian ziering tweeted I will forever bask in the loving memories we're shared over the last 30 years. Molly Ringwald tweeting my heart is broken. Sending all my love to your family. Despite becoming synonymous with the rh and famous, Perry was born in Ohio and headed to los Angeles after high school working odd jobs until he got a break. All I can do is make you feel better. One of his earliest roles on "Another world". 90210 comes soon after. He was catapulted to teen idol status despite the fact that he was in his mid 20s. The minutes that Dylan, the character, walked on to the screen, he was something he was the cool kid on the show of cool kids. It's not like Dylan Mccay was this revolutionary idea of coolness. Let's be honest. He was James Dean, but it was for a new generation that hadn't grown up with James Dean. Beyond his goolooks, his humility endearing him to fans. A year ago I was shoveling asphalt. A year from now I could be doing it again. I think it keeps a good perspective on things as long as you remember that. 90210 created buzz with adult story lines. The teenage characters dealing with drinking, AIDS, and pregnancy. 90210 is one of the biggest hits in the teenage genera that's been on TV. People back in the 90s literally could not walk anywhere without being stalked and swarmed by fans. Capitalizing on his TV fame, he made the jump to the big screen in 1992. Hi. Hi. For buffy the vampire slayer. He would go onto earn critical acclaim for playing bull rider clay frost in "8 seconds". He left 90210 in 1995. He would return three years later for the show's final season. I bring you greetings. Television provided steady work over the next decade with roles on "Oz". Life in general here in oz. Even poking fun at his past work in animated series like the simpsons and family guy. You look familiar. Yeah. I'm that guy you wish you were. He also has short runs on hit TV shows like "Will and grace". . He was a character actor who happened to be hunky, and he steered into it in smart ways. Luke Perry was able to get out of the world of Dylan Mccay. He has been consistently working for the past three decades in Hollywood. In fact, he has 95 credits to his name. Outside of work he would become a doting father to two, jack and Sophie. He lent his star power to co-lo rectal cancer. Last Wednesday he was rushed to the hospital. Symptoms happened right away, almost like turning off the light switch. Strokes are most common in the elderly. It's unclear what may have triggered Perry's. Stroke is all of the sudden the brain isn't getting enough glad flow. Act fast. Do something right away, call you don't have a warning sign before the stroke. Did I raise you to be that spoiled? Perry had been in the midst of a resurgence, a new generation of fans getting to know him on river Dale. It is to me, son. Another TV teen drama. This time playing the father. Luke Perry was introduced to an entire audience of teen who is have no idea what Beverly hills 90210 is. Perry embracing his mature older role during this interview last year. Playing the dad, it's just the next thing in line if you stick around long enough. Ideally I'll be around to play somebody's grandfather. He had a role in once upon a time in Hollywood. He was too busy to be in a reboot of 90210. He long acknowledged that most people would always acknowledge him as Dylan Mccay. He's had a ton of roles. His legacy is always going to be 90210. She was one of the biggest teen heart throbs on one of the biggest teen shows of all time. We made a promise going into this. We said nobody expects we're going to do anything other than these 13 episodes. If by some chance we surprise the world and put out a quality program that people want to keep watching, let's remember how we got there and remember what makes the show so good.

