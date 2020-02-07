American meat providers resorting to drastic measures in COVID-19 pandemic

More
With several large meatpacking plants shuttered, farmers are left in the lurch. Though smaller plants are stepping in, it’s only a partial solution to a problem expected to have effects into 2021.
9:01 | 07/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for American meat providers resorting to drastic measures in COVID-19 pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:01","description":"With several large meatpacking plants shuttered, farmers are left in the lurch. Though smaller plants are stepping in, it’s only a partial solution to a problem expected to have effects into 2021.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"71570958","title":"American meat providers resorting to drastic measures in COVID-19 pandemic","url":"/Nightline/video/american-meat-providers-resorting-drastic-measures-covid-19-71570958"}