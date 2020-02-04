Authorities crackdown on churches, parties where stay-at-home orders are ignored

More
Police are breaking up parties, issuing fines and even arresting people found ignoring emergency orders to stay home, including two pastors who held services within the past week.
7:31 | 04/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities crackdown on churches, parties where stay-at-home orders are ignored

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:31","description":"Police are breaking up parties, issuing fines and even arresting people found ignoring emergency orders to stay home, including two pastors who held services within the past week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"69930311","title":"Authorities crackdown on churches, parties where stay-at-home orders are ignored","url":"/Nightline/video/authorities-crackdown-churches-parties-stay-home-orders-69930311"}