Transcript for New Bear Grylls challenge tests the art of survival of everyday people

of water. Man, I'm not looking forward to this part. Reporter: Buckets of bugs. Gunshots and explosions. They call this the sport of survival. Take one part tough mudder, throw in burly drill sergeants, top it off with this guy. I'm bear grylls. I'm going to show you what it takes to get out alive from some of the most dangerous places on Earth. Reporter: Bear grylls, famed celebrity adventurer known for getting dangerously close to nature like "Man versus wild." Now he's showing everyday people how to face the wild with a new competition called the bear grylls survival challenge. Go, go, go, go, go! Reporter: The concept, train to survive the elements, at least for a few hours on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Contestants who sign up and pay the $90 entrance fee will have to navigate a diabolical six-mile course in the California heat, running through dark caves and burning cars. Simulated explosions. And a firefight in a war-torn village. Everyone likes to think they can do survival. I always think we're like grapes. Until we're squeezed you don't see what people are made of. This whole challenge is about putting people under pressure and seeing if they could live when it matters. After getting lost in the woods as a kid, bill had to teach himself survival skills. He wants to take it to the next level. I was determined at that point forward to say, okay, if this ever happens again, what do I do? Reporter: Joining him is a celeb in the pack, "Dancing with the stars" champion Derek hough. A long way from the dance floor with something like this. Do you feel like you're competing? Yeah, I grew up in the mountains. I grew up outdoors. I grew up by a lake. The outdoors, I feel as comfortable outside as I do on the dance floor. Reporter: Running through mud and burning cars can't prepare you to survive in the wild, can it? I met a lot of survivors, invariably they say the same thing, I never thought it would happen to me. To be prepared you've got to be tested. And that's what this whole challenge is about. Because without testing, there's no growth. Reporter: As bear finishes his spiel and mission briefing, the pressure is on me. These are skills that will help me in the race? We have got three minutes, your start time is imnent. Let's go! This is the accelerated version of what you need to survive. Not only on this course, but this is all about prepping you to survive for the worst-case scenario. Disaster hits, okay? Crash course in survival. First of all, you're going to need this during the course. How are you at knots? Terrible. Around your waist. Create a loop. The rabbit comes out of the hole. It goes round the tree. And back down the hole. Okay? Okay. That will save your life. Survival is about being able to learn fast, work under pressure. We'll see if you can remember that. In what kind of scenarios would we need this? When I say lower yourself down a cliff, around the tree, back down the tree, down the hole, boom. Done. Nailed it first try. Second, fire. Okay? Little bit of tinder like this. Little bit of cotton ball. You're going to need to waterproof it during this race. You're going to need to waterproof during this challenge. Noted, noted. There is going to be water obstacles that might involve snakes. Oh, man. Snakes? I am terrified of snakes. You're going to have to make fire. Fluff it up like this. This is a fire striker. Strikes like that. Creates a spark even when it's wet. Go on, strike. Really hit it. There you go. Good, you got it under pressure. Here we go. She's going. Go, go, go. Look at that. You have got the spirit of a survivor, I love it. Reporter: Loaded up with tools we were each given in these backpacks, ready or not, here we go. Okay, I guess we're really doing this. First up, some obstacles and a whole lot of running I thought I was in better shape than this. Uphill, downhill, into raw chaos. When you get shot at, it's going to cost you a point if you get hit. Reporter: Ducking and squinting. Through a simulated war-torn village. Oh, man, this is really bad. You're dead! Reporter: On the other side, some physical -- Congratulations, you have successfully climbed Everest. Reporter: -- And local challenges. Trying to figure out -- if that's north -- that's south. We thought we knew which way we were going, but -- We don't. Reporter: I nailed a few, failed even more, including my attempt to tie a knot like bear taught me that probably would have better secured this sandbag around my waist. Oh, this thing is heavy! Reporter: A little more than an hour, only halfway through. What do you think so far? I'm a lot tougher than I thought. Survival's much easier when you watch somebody do it on TV. Reporter: Then a break of sorts. Snack time. Reporter: Those are crickets. Crunchy. Reporter: Back on the course -- Sunflower seeds. Put that in my head. Reporter: And straight to the obstacle I have dreaded since bear dropped that hint. I am terrified of snakes. I really don't want to do this. That was fun! There were no snakes, you scared me for nothing. Reporter: Reinvigorated, I take on one last challenge. Starting a fire from tinder into Flint. You'll have three minutes to light the fire. I'm trying to remember what Here we go. All right. Good job. Reporter: Sometimes sailing to the finish line where there are no prizes except for some very well-earned bragging rights. For "Nightline," I'm Marci

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.