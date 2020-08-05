Transcript for Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol on what reopening will look like for the chain

Earlier I spoke with the CEO of chipotle. How are you handling the food supply chain? Wendy's announced shortages? We've been fortunate, our supply chain has held up. Obviously we've had spot outages here and there, but our staff have handled this. We've been very fortunate with all of our supply, whether it's paper products all the way to chicken and avocados. We're in good shape. Are you seeing, I know there's concern in this area, meat prices going up, and should consumers expect to see a price increase on their meals? Our prices have remained relatively stable. We have no plans to raise prices in our restaurants, we think anything that does occur would be temporary in nature. As of now we're feeling good about the way we're priced. Chipotle is a rare bright spot in the restaurant industry hit so hard by covid. How are you able to convert to pickup and delivery so quickly? We've been investing in the last couple years on our digital access. Can you order on the app, on the web. And we have grab and go or delivery, both that are pretty much contactless or can be contactless. We've invested to have a dedicated kitchen support all that access. And the adoption of consumer behavior just ramped up. And most recently in the month of March we had like 100% increase in our digital business. And now digital is like 70% of your business. But chipotle also weathered the E. Coli contamination years back. What steps are you taking now to fight covid? That was an unfortunate time for our company. And we have adopted a culture of being a leader in food safety and employee wellness. And that really prepared us well for the covid situation, from a health and wellness standpoint. We were already doing wellness checks on our employees. Obviously, we had to include symptoms associated with covid. We were already providing hand sanitizer in the restaurant when people came in through the front door. The hand sanitizers were available in the back of the restaurant, our team members knew about the protocols of hand washing. We already had the principle that no employees need to work if they're not feeling well. We provide paid sick leave, we put in place air filtration systems to really support our customers and employees. And, as we learn more about ways to keep our employees healthy and safe like the addition of masks now. We'll continue to invest in our people to keep them healthy and safe. I know you've been conservative and kept your dining rooms closed, given workers bonuses. Have you had to lay off employees? And how do you see the route to the future? We're a unique restaurant company in the fact that we own all our restaurants, we have 85,000 employees part of the culture and family. And we've been able to keep really, just about all of our restaurants open. We increased hourly pay, started in March, goes through the month of may. We were able to provide bonuses and enhanced all the been fits around telemedicine and access to mental health benefits as well. Moving forward, how do you see the transition to dine in again? Look, our path back is going to be one we're going to take our time with on opening the dining rooms. We'll be partnering with local public health officials, government and the CDC. Because we want to make sure as we open the dining room we're doing our part to contain the through the collaboration of all those that I mentioned, we're going to come out in a place where we're executing the chipotle experience in the right way that supports people in their communities that we operate chipotle in.

