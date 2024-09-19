Christopher Reeve's children recall rediscovering joy after their father's accident

Will, Alexandra and Matthew Reeve discuss the strength their mother and stepmother Dana Reeve showed after their father's paralysis. The full story will be told in the upcoming documentary Super/Man.

September 19, 2024

