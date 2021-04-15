Colton Underwood comes out as gay: ‘It caught up to me and, honestly, I’m glad'

The former “Bachelor” said growing up in the Catholic Church and being a football player played a role in denying his sexuality. He talks about going on “The Bachelor” and finally accepting his truth.
7:40 | 04/15/21

