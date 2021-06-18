Compounding recent turmoil in Haiti, a Christian missionary group is kidnapped

After the assassination of president Jovenel Moise and an earthquake that killed 2,200, Haiti is once again the focus of attention after a group of 17 people, including children, were kidnapped.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live