Transcript for COVID-19 becomes top issue for Latino voters after decimating their communities

Reporter: The sounds of the mariachi unmistakable. from the gold trumpets to the strumming guitaron. But today the music that so often marks life's joyful moments is playing at this funeral mass. We are here to say farewell to the loved ones although lost battles against covid-19. We act and decide to do it now in October because of the other deaths. Reporter: The people here, a tight-knit community of Mexican immigrants honoring loved ones that never received a proper good-bye. When they hear our notes and our songs, our lyrics, you know, we want them to feel that they're in Mexico, that they're there with their families, you connect them in some kind of way. Reporter: Their photos a reminder of lives cut short from a disease that has ravaged communities like this one. According to the CDC, Latinos are dying at a disproportionately higher rate from covid-19. A recent analysis of more than 114,000 covid-related deaths between may and August found 24% were hispanic or Latino, despite being only 18% of the U.S. Population. Lucero Martinez Felipe has waited six months. Her mother Paulo died three weeks after getting sick with covid-19. I miss her. I needed to find certain peace in myself. I think today I was able to actually feel peace for the first time since the day of her passing. Reporter: At the time, cases of the coronavirus growing exponentially in New York City, quickly becoming the epicenter of the global pandemic. Health officials fearing another deadly wave on the way. Here at nyu, covid testing sets have been set up for students. Illinois breaking its own record of new cases. Reporter: Fast forward to a week before the 2020 presidential election. A profound transformation to our way of life. Hospitals once again stretched to the limits in places like Utah and Wisconsin. The U.S. Surpassing a staggering 8 million cases. One of them president Donald Trump. Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. Reporter: That message, after E president left Walter reed medical center, was a gut punch for Lucero. He's privileged. Did every single person who lost their lives receive the same treatment he did? They didn't. He had all these resources that none of us did. Reporter: At least 220,000 lives have been lost. The numbers growing every day. The covid-19 outbreak becoming a top issue for Latino voters. I think I always knew who I would not vote for. It definitely won't be for the one that just stood there and watched it happen and didn't do much toelp us. Reporter: Dr. Peter hotez, one of the world's leading experts on vaccines, growing alarmed by the data. What we're seeing is really historic decimatio among the hispanic community from this virus. Reporter: From the Rio grande valley to the big cities, a troubling pattern emerging throughout the nation. It's hitting hispanics in hare 40s, 50s, 60s. What that reall means is it's robbing families for this whole generation of their mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters. Reporter: For brothers Isaiah and Nathan Garcia, it isheir painful reality, losing both parents to the virus in Houston this summer, just two weeks apart. I didn't get to say good-bye to my mom or my dad now. And that's what hurts me the most right now. It's been really devastating. Not only in terms of the number of people who are dying, but also affecting a much younger age group. Reporter: Elizabeth Romero saw covid-19 sweep through her Long Beach community. I was like, we're strong, we're young, we're healthy, we can get through this. I never knew that it was going to take myband away. Reporter: Lisbeth was on the phone with her husband, Jose, who was in the hospital bed when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest. The machines just going off like crazy. 45 minutes I was on the phone. They tried 45 minutes to bring him back. And I'm like, no, not my husband. Reporter: Her life and the lives of so many others shattered by covid-19. Why are Latino communities getting hit so hard by this pandemic? We are essential workers, much more likely to be essential we have to be out there in the some of them have to take public transportation, there's no choice. Also, many of us live in more crowded housing, places of higher social density. All those things are a major issue why Latinos are of higher risk. Reporter: This doctor, Puerto rican nailive and chief of internal medicine at the Miami health system, determined to help his community, leading one of the clinical trials for the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine and is calling for more verse participants. We need more minorities, Latino, African-American, to participate in these studies. We need to make sure these vaccines work on our people. Reporter: He S disparities among Latinos are compounded by one's immigration status and lack of health care coverage. They would say -- Which means, I didn't wa to come, but I didn't want to die. You see young persons with immigration issues who didn't want to come. They came in really sick with extremely low oxygenation status. You saw the fear in their eyes. Reporter: Homestead, Florida, 40 miles south of Miami's famous beaches and night life, where farm workers toil in extreme heat, harvesting food. This is the invisible workforce that uplifts the country, yet the country is not uplifting them. And we have to kind of start changing our mentality and thinking, you know, the farm workers that feed us, maybe they need to come first. They have to be the first in line to get the resources and the help that they need. Reporter: The fear of bringing the virus home all too common for Latino essential workers, many of whom live in multi-generational households. Reporter: With cooling, more families are expected to hunker down together indoors. The nation's top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warning that the number of deaths could grow to 400,000 if precautions aren't taken this fall and winter. One of the biggest holidays for Latinos, Christmas eve. You're saying it should look different this year? Look, my brother bought a house, all this stuff, now we don't know. How do you have nocha buy Ena with a lot of people? Especially if you have a lot of family, I don't want my mom to be in a social setting with a lot of people. That's not what I want. As hard as it is for us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.