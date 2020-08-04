Transcript for CVS chief medical officer talks ramping up testing across US

Tonight, covid-19 testing in the U.S. Remains a daunting challenge. The New York governor stressing the need for testing. You're not going to end the infection and the virus before you start restarting life. Today, two of the biggest drugstore chains, CVS and walgreen's pledging to ramp up it's been nearly a month since the president gathered executives to talk about ramping up testing. Give us insights into what's been so challenging. I wouldn't say it's been so challenging. After talking with the federal government we opened a site in Massachusetts within about ten days and working closely with the federal government learned a great deal about how to do testing. We learned there are better ways to go about it. And we wanted to move away from tests that we had to mail to a reference lab so that you get the results right away. I know walgreen's has more than a dozen sites across seven states and Walmart has a couple sites. You're operating in three different states. What can you tell us about what's new? We've taken advantage of the Abbott technology, that was approved less than ten days ago. We're using those machines on these bigger sites. We can do 1,000 people a day at these sites. While we have the people at the sites, we can tell them what the test results are so they can take steps to quarantine themselves or to seek further care from their physicians and so that the state can understand who's infected and where the infections are occurring. My understanding is you get a rapid positive within five minutes and negative within 15? That's right. That's how the tests work. And we're seeing people test positive, and we're having conversations with them in the parking lot then about steps they should take and how to take care of themselves. And how important is it that this is now a self-swab test in terms of efficacy and ppes necessary to have a medical care worker do it? Using self-swabs, so they do it in their car and hand it to us. It reduces the number of people who we have need to be in full protective equipment there, they transport the swab to the testing area, and it makes for greater speed. The key criteria from the symptom point of view are fever, cough and shortness of breath. We're calling fever above 100. What's the plan to attack hotspots going forward? The federal government's got a good idea with where they think the hotspots are and where testing is lagging somewhat. So opening this up and being able to do 7,000 tests a week builds up the amount of testing that any one state needs. We know cellex has been approved for a rapid anti-body test. And they may be available in massive quantities by may. What do you see as the timeline I see even faster than may. And the anti-body test amplifies the testing we're doing. We're testing for the virus itself. And that's going to be prevalent the first five to seven days the person is infected or showing symptoms and may recede, but at that point, the anti-bodies are coming up. So combining the anti-body test with the viral test is the way to get the best sensitivity, the lowest false-negative rate. That's basically what we want in this environment. How confident are you that our testing operations are coming online with full force? Going into this flu season you're going to be testing for I think we're going to be prepared as well. I don't think we're going to be caught unprepared again. Appreciate all your efforts during this pandemic. I know your folks are working overtime to keep us all safe. Thank you for your time. I appreciate it. We are indeed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.