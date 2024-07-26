Defendant in ‘Black Swan’ murder trial speaks

Was it murder or self-defense? Former ballerina Ashley Benefield stands accused of fatally shooting her estranged husband Doug in 2020.

July 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live