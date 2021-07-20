Delta variant tightens grip on US as kids under 12 await vaccine

More
A previously-skeptic Arkansas mom is urging others to get vaccinated after her 13-year-old tested positive and was intubated. Questions remain about kids’ safety upon their return to school.
10:34 | 07/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Delta variant tightens grip on US as kids under 12 await vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:34","description":"A previously-skeptic Arkansas mom is urging others to get vaccinated after her 13-year-old tested positive and was intubated. Questions remain about kids’ safety upon their return to school.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"78939984","title":"Delta variant tightens grip on US as kids under 12 await vaccine","url":"/Nightline/video/delta-variant-tightens-grip-us-kids-12-await-78939984"}