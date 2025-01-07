Demi Moore's Golden Globes win highlights new phase in her epic career

As the 62-year-old accepted her first major industry award for her role in "The Substance," she recounted how she struggled with her self-worth after a producer dismissed her as a "popcorn actress."

January 7, 2025

