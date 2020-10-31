Transcript for Deported teen faces new life in Mexico, his family struggles to move forward: Part 2

She'll keep right on fighting in the State Senate. It's Brandon's first morning in a country he has no memory of. I just think a lot about my family. As soon as I feel more comfortable, I'm going to be able to get more sleep. Reporter: He's now in a new home with no running water, where the only sense of privacy is a draped curtain. I just have to start from zero again, try to work myself up. It's a changing, new experience for me, you know. I'm just trying to be as comfortable as I can. Can you show me your room? Yeah. My room is this way. This is grandma's house. What was it like to fall asleep in here? That first night? Took a long time to fall asleep. Just because I wasn't used to where I was sleeping at. Wish could change some bad decisions I made. But I can't. I can only try to improve myself, better myself for the Do you dwell on it? Do you beat yourself up on it? I do. I do regret it each and every day. Brandon in no way was a danger to his community. I say that with the utmost confidence and trust in him. His life was turned upside down. Not only his. His family's. How often does Brandon come to your mind? All day, all night. He's not happy. He's missing his house, his family, his brother, his sister. He told me, I'm thinking about you, mom. I think about you. Sometimes I usually just tend to, like, talk with myself, just to pretend as if it were Brandon. Sometimes I actually miss him that much. I usually make up conversations as if I was him. It's something I do sometimes. Reporter: Back in Mexico with his cousin as his guide, Brandon is desperately trying to find his footing. He's banned from even visiting the U.S. For ten years, and it could take decades to be considered for permanent residency. When you're I guess you make reckless decisions. You don't think about the consequence of your actions. That's where I just messed up. I could have really took advantage of some of the opportunities I had. HT.

