Derek Chauvin murder trial enters 3rd week amid protests over Daunte Wright shooting

More
Wright was killed during a traffic stop just miles away from where George Floyd died and where Chauvin is standing trial for his murder. “Nightline” speaks to Wright’s family’s lawyer.
9:38 | 04/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Derek Chauvin murder trial enters 3rd week amid protests over Daunte Wright shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:38","description":"Wright was killed during a traffic stop just miles away from where George Floyd died and where Chauvin is standing trial for his murder. “Nightline” speaks to Wright’s family’s lawyer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"77038607","title":"Derek Chauvin murder trial enters 3rd week amid protests over Daunte Wright shooting","url":"/Nightline/video/derek-chauvin-murder-trial-enters-3rd-week-amid-77038607"}