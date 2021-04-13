What will it take to end violent police encounters with Black people?

Daunte Wright was shot during a traffic stop on Sunday. Recently released police bodycam video of another traffic stop shows Army Lt. Caron Nazario in uniform getting pepper-sprayed. Experts discuss.
6:36 | 04/13/21

Video Transcript
What will it take to end violent police encounters with Black people?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

