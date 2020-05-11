Transcript for Experts talk about the latest on the presidential election results

Earlier this evening I spoke with Barbara Comstock, a former Republican representative from Virginia. Amanda Renteria, CEO of coalition for America. Clara setmyer, senior a with the Lincoln project. Thank you for joining us. Tara, I start with you. How would you describe where E at 24 hours after election Well, I would say that we're a lot closer to a President-Elect Biden than we are a president trump continuing on in a second term. And as close as it is, I think the American people need to have patience, they need to keep faith, and we need to keep counting votes. And any attempt to stop the legal counting of votes I think is something that the Republican party really does not have an appetite for, despite Donald Trump and the misinformation he's putting out there because he's staring down the barrel of defeat and throwing a hail Mary with the legal challenges, which I suspect are not going to have standing. Have patience, have vigilance, and let the system work. Amanda, as you know, we are not a patient people, right? Biden came out to say he believed he was on track to win the electoral votes. Would you agree with his assessment? Why or why not? I do. I mean, last night, 24 hours ago, we were hearing Milwaukee wasn't counted, Detroit was having problems, when you look at those areas, that's where Biden was moving and pushing his votes, in addition to the voting by mail strategy they had at the beginning, they knew it wasn't he came out with his steady voice, let's do this, keep the faith. Even though it's difficult, you do see the slow trickle of votes coming in going towards Biden does help everyone keep the faith, even though it's hard. The president has taken to Twitter claiming he has won states no one has called, claiming there's a lot of, quote, fraud involved in the counting. Is this the way to win an election? No, I don't think so. And I'm part of a bipartisan group that's really focused on counting the vote, and let's calmly and carefullily and soberly let the states go through their processes and get the vote counted. We are a 50/50 country. We knew this was going to be a close election in a lot of these states. And we need to have our people have confidence in the -- in whatever the outcome is. And that will come about by soberly and seriously getting this process done. And I think that is what you're going to see our senators want and to see most of our leaders want. I think that is what ultimately will happen. And I don't think it will take too long. As usual, the exit polls put into focus certain segments of hidden America. Tara and Amanda, what were some of the things that stood out for you in seeing the voter breakdown for the candidates? I was actually surprised at Florida going for Donald Trump as much as it did and the collapse of the Latino vote for Biden in south Florida. I think it was a missed opportunity there. You know, Florida is Florida, but to see the Latino vote, particularly Latino men, break so much for trump this time ar I think it demonstrates that the Democrats have some work to do in that space. But we're seeing what's happening in Arizona, which was traditionally a Republican state, lookingy good for Biden. A different dynamic there. So the regional differences were clear here. Amanda? I think what we are seeing is trump brought out people to vote. Heid increase the number of folks who came out to vote for something I don't think was expected before. On the Latino vote, I am excited that we are having these kinds of conversations. I think anyone who has been studying Latino votes for a really longtime, the differences within the community itself are really important to understand. And you are now seeing that truly on display, as in many cases, they are the tipping point in one state or the other. But I got to say, 1 million more Latinos turning 18 every year. This discussion is just the beginning of what we're going to continue to see across the Barbara, final question to you. There are many Republicans who are hoping for a red wave, many Democrats hoping for a blue wave. Neither of those things happened. We remain a divided nation. Politically how do we bridge this divide, regardless of who the ultimate winner is, and who do you think might be better at that? I think ultimately the American people are a centrist people, center right at times or center left. I'm encouraged that we have Republicans retain the senate, but you also have -- I think Mitch Mcconnell institutionalist, someone who will be able to work with, if it's Joe Biden as president, be able to work with him. People like Susan Collins, who won her race, who is well known for working across the aisle. I think what I am really excited about is to see, we're going to have the highest number of Republican women who elected, who won some of those tougher seats. We'll have 28 or 29 women and have more diversity. Latino women, we also had several Latino men who won their races. So we are seeing a little bit more diversity in the Republican party. Certainly not enough. I'd like to see more. But one of the things we also had on the state level, we did very well in winning 60% of the state legislator seats. And they are having more diversity. So I think as you see people come up as candidates, you're going to see a more diverse Republican party. I think as you look post-trump, what is the party going to look like, it's going to look different. I think our policies are more popular, perhaps, than our current spokesperson might be. And I think that's reflected in how well ultimately Republicans ended up doing. But if either side gets pulled to the left or the right, far left or far right, or this populism, I think the American people reject that. They don't want court packing, they don't want radical policies, they want to stick with Thiessen terrorist policies. I think you're going to see the next congress working that way. Democracy is a complicated thing. Barbara, Amanda, Tara, thank you for your time and your insights.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.