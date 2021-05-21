Transcript for Head of NYPD’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force empowers community: Part 2

Everybody face front, take a knee, quick. I'm inspecting commanding officer of Asian crime task force, thank you for come hearing today. Some crime prevention tips, how to protect yourself at all times. Go, go, go! Reporter: After leaving Hong Kong at the age of 16, Tommy ING grew up in Brooklyn. He was robbed twice while still in school. My part-time job was delivering food. The first time, I didn't call the police, I just didn't know what to do. I felt helpless that I didn't speak the language. I didn't know the criminal justice system, of how it works, and how to report to the police department. How does that impact the way you talk to people who are victims of crime? Oftentimes they don't feel comfortable talking to a stranger, or talking to -- speaking in another language. Instead of feeling helpless, you became a police officer? Absolutely. Reporter: Now, 25 years later, as head of the NYPD Asian hate crimes task force, he's teaching others to fight back. I want you to bring it back to your family members, teach your children, your elderly. Go! Reporter: Through community engagement, like this self-defense class. I want to feel confidence. We want to ensure that we are empowering them. Reporter: The task force, created last year, is comprised of 25 officers who speak 11 different languages. Korea, filipino, China, and they speak many languages and dialects. Reporter: ING says anti-asian attacks are nothing new, but he's urging victims to seek If you don't report the incidents to the police or local authority, we wouldn't know. And the same perpetrator can commit another crime against someone else, or could be your family members next time. How do you fight hate? As a police officer? Education. If you start teaching our younger generations about other ethnicities, I think that's extremely, extremely important, starting at a very early age. Reporter: But in order to learn the scope of the problem, you have to measure it. We've received over 6,600 incident reports. These are all self-reported by individuals who have experienced hate. There's no question that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Reporter: Manju kolkarny cofounded "Stop aapi hate" to tally the anti-asian hate crimes during the pandemic. It's just really unacceptable that our issues are not getting the attention they deserve. Reporter: There's a long history of hate crimes against the asian-american community, which remains largely invisible. One of the most significant, Vincent chin. In the 1980s, as the American auto industry was threatened by Japanese imports, chin, a chinese-american in Detroit, was violently beaten to death with a baseball bat after his own bachelor party, by two men who blamed asian-americans for their lost jobs. That shows the way in which our communities are often dehumanized, seen as perpetual foreigners. Reporter: The attackers were convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to three years probation, a $3,000 fine. No comment. Reporter: They never served a single day in prison. Vincent's mom, lily, spent years demanding justice. We see so many times across cultures the mother of Emmett till, many years prior, doing the same, essentially bringing voice to her son's case and showing that it was, in fact, a racist incident. Similarly, I think Vincent chin's mother, working with community groups, making sure that it elicited the attention of federal authorities. Reporter: Eventually, the outrage led to federal hate crime charges and one of the men was found guilty. This was the first time that hate crime statute, and a federal one at that, was used against perpetrators who committed crimes against asian-americans. Reporter: But despite chin's landmark case, that conviction was overturned on appeal. Which is why Vilma's case brings renewed attention to the need for a racial reckoning for asian-americans. What does justice, at the end of the day, look like for you? It's time to change the law. Victims of hate crimes should have a voice and should have justice in court. Reporter: But Vilma's also calling for healing, something she prayed for on her 66th birthday. I told my daughter, I don't want to do anything except go to church and pray for all the blessings, pray that I'm alive and I'm okay everyone. For everyone, including even my attacker. I prayed for him. Why pray for your attacker? Because that's the only thing I could do for him. In the hope that maybe someday he'll reform. Because love is the most powerful thing in the world. What's that like, listening to your mom talk about what she's been through? It's amazing. I don't know if I could have said the same things myself, even watching her over the last couple of weeks, just the emotional growth of her getting to that point. I actually hadn't heard her say that. So that was also a little bit surprising for me as well. I took a different path. Reporter: Elizabeth is turning her family's pain into purpose. Oh, I love this story. Reporter: Using a portion of the funds donated to them to put on this exhibit. It's a collection of stories. A community dedicated, Elizabeth says, to the strongest woman she knows, her mother. We all belong. And each one of us has to reclaim that word, because we all belong here.

