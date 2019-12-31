Transcript for Hero in Texas church shooting that killed 3 recounts stopping the gunman

He said, drop it. And then all he did was pull out a gun and started shooting. And then they all surrounded him with guns, then they shot him, and all -- I heard like three shots. Reporter: It is a scene no child should ever bear witness. Reporter: Tragedy shattering a peaceful Sunday morning service. So like the gunman was like just sitting there for a good minute or two. And he was just standing there, and he -- gunman stood up and turned around to him. So probably like three feet away from my papa. Reporter: Chris Wallace describing the horror when a gunman shot his grandfather, Tony Wallace, inside this church near ft. Worth, Texas. Livestream video capturing every moment. Kind of like heartbreaking, but sometimes you got to be strong about it and just keep on going. Reporter: His papa one of two parishioners killed this weekend. Tonight new details on the shooter and the man who brought him down. Now hailed as a hero for preventing a much bigger tragedy inside the west freeway church of Christ. The citizens who were inside that church undoubtedly saved 242 other parishioners. Reporter: This shooting joining the growing list of attacks involving places of worship, from Charleston to Pittsburgh. The problem appears to be Sunday's shooting was the second attack on a religious gathering in less than 24 hours. In a jewish community just outside New York City, a man stabbed five people as they celebrated Hanukkah. Back in Texas, authorities identifying 42-year-old Keith Thomas kanaanen as the shooter. They say he has had run-ins with law enforcement in the past but they have not figured out a motive for this attack. Today evil walked boldly among us. Let me remind you, good people raised up and stopped it before it got worse. Reporter: Video shows that it was 10:50 Sunday morning when the shooter entered the church. I mean, the shooter was sitting next to my mother. She knew from growing up in the church that this -- she didn't recognize this gentleman. Reporter: Over 200 parishioners were in attendance, including 71-year-old jack Wilson, a reserve deputy sheriff. We noticed that his right hand was visible but his left hand never was visible. So I'm assuming at this point that the shotgun was, you know, was in his pocket all the way up under his armpit, and he's holding it in place with his left hand. Reporter: In the video you see the gunman wearing a dark hoodie sitting in the back pew. He gets up, walks to the back, and appears to say something to a deacon, then pulls out a long gun, aims, and begins to shoot. The attack lasting just six seconds. That's a long six seconds. And a lot of things go down in six seconds. Reporter: Wilson was in charge of church security, pulls out his own gun, fires a single shot, kills the gunman before he can harm anyone else. Active threats, 1900 south Las Vegas trail. Reporter: Cries amidst the chaos erupting. At least five other parishioners pulled out handguns and carefully approached the gunman. Toward the back of the church, one man kicks away the suspect's gun and picks it up. All of it happening as parishioners duck in the pews and children run for safety. We're going to need help with a patient here. Reporter: It was a sad thing that he had to come into the congregation and hurt people, and it was a sad thing that we had to hurt him. I don't feel like I'm a hero, I was doing what I needed to do to protect the people of the congregation. And I, you know -- in the same scenario, I would do it again. Reporter: Wilson, who was a former law enforcement officer, also trained the church's volunteer security team. He says it is not just about having the gun, but knowing how to use it. My philosophy is, if you're going to wear a firearm for self protection of yourself and others, you need to be proficient. If you produce it what I tell the students in my classes, you have to be willing to use it if you produce it. If it doesn't stop the threat. And that's what I live by, that's what I teach. Otherwise, there's no sense in wearing it. Reporter: The heroism by Wilson and fellow church Goers ioliting the passage of a recent law allowing licensed Texans to carry licensed weapons into The highlight is they were able to immediately return fire and stop the suspect from killing other people. The downside is, you're really talking about shooting in a combat environment. And the problem with that is, even those of us who have been trained to do that will make mistakes. So the big concern is, crossfire and shooting innocent people. You have to accept the reality that if those people aren't highly trained and know how to function in a combat crisis situation, you can have fatalities that were not intended. We have six ambulances en route. Reporter: That law passed in the aftermath of the deadliest shooting in Texas history, also at a church. Killing 26 people. A gunman opened fire during the Sunday morning service. My colleague Matt Gutman spoke with a survivor. When you're like this and you're covering your head, what are you thinking? I shouldn't have gone to church that day. He told me not to go. Let's not go, let's just wait until next week. And I'm never going to see my grandchildren again, and I'm going to die. Reporter: It wasn't until local resident Steve Wilford, who was armed outside the church returned fire, that the gunman began to retreat. As he exited the church, a local resident grabbed his rifle and engaged that suspect. I'm no hero. I am not. I just wish I could have gotten there faster. Reporter: While an autopsy reformed Willeford did shoot the gunman, the attacker ultimately killed himself. Two gunshot wounds from an armed citizen, one of those in the leg, the other in the tore go. Reporter: At the time a concerned neighbor, but he has since become a member of the first Baptist church he fought to protect. Today he's headed to white settlement, Texas, as a representative of that church. With my soul with my soul Reporter: In solidarity with the residents grieving the violence and tragedy that tried to bring their community to a halt. Tonight, behind closed doors, this church finishing the service that was tragically cut short on Sunday, remembering those lives they lost and honoring the brave who saved so many. For "Nightline," I'm Marcus Moore in white settlement, Texas.

