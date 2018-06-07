Houston police officer asks for a dance girl in wheelchair

The officer was on duty at a quinceanera over the weekend when a 6-year-old girl in a wheelchair smiled and waved at him.
0:32 | 07/06/18

When oicer sandy Fernandez spotted this little girl sitting on the sidelinesn her wheelchair during a qura, he asked her to dance. The Dee captured it on vide and hist went viral. Th O even recorded a me for the young girl and her familyo put a smile on her face. Her name issaria, 5 Y ol she suffers from spinabifida. Sari clearly loves to dance. We're told she willeting officer fernandgain for lunch andther spin. And maybe that too will go

