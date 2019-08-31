Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Immersive center for those with early dementia transports them to 1950s
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"7:51","description":"The center’s immersive design is based on reminiscence therapy, which takes participants to a time where their strongest memories are. Clinical studies show this helps with insomnia and agitation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"65309054","title":"Immersive center for those with early dementia transports them to 1950s","url":"/Nightline/video/immersive-center-early-dementia-transports-1950s-65309054"}