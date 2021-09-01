Transcript for The impact of suspending Trump's social media accounts

With the tweeter in chief now banned from Twitter, earlier tonight we got perspective from former Chicago mayor and democratic adviser Rahm Emanuel, former white house political director Sara Fagen, ABC news political director Rick Klein. Thanks for joining us. Rahm, what is Donald Trump without Twitter? Where does this misinformation go now? Donald Trump, this is just one layer down, a significant layer, given that this is his direct line of communication to his followers. He is going to be a bit immobilized but it has to be more than just Twitter. There has to be a lot of different ways. I think mainstream media, they can't treat him just as any former president and give him the type of attention that president bush, president Obama, Jimmy Carter that is in that sense, and he will be less effective, less of a voice with that. But that doesn't mean he won't be able to impact and still communicate to those that listen, follow, and take their lead and cue from him. Rick, trump was able to speak directly to his base like no president ever has through Twitter. Many will say he used Twitter as a political weapon. What's your take? His political rise was fueled by Twitter, able to connect directly to people. There's a certain symmetry to being shut out of that platform here at the end because he used it for such misinformation, starting prominently with the birtherism movement, incitement of violence at the capitol Wednesday. He needed these platforms, he was fueled by them and off of them. It had so much to do with the way he was able to command and control the Republican party. And look, to be robbed of that as a president, he'll have other ways to get his voice out over the last week and a half of his presidency, if it even lasts that long. He will have ways is as an ex-president as well. But it is a statement, it's a rather stunning one, to have him shut off from these very channels of communication that he's used to directly connect with his followers. Rick, you raise an interesting point. I know that you're not a fortune teller. But how likely is it that he will, the president will finish out his time in office? I don't think he's going to resign, and I don't think the 25th amendment is going to be I do think there's a decent chance he'll get impeached for a second time. I think Nancy Pelosi and house leaders are going to move for an impeachment that will probably pass with a significant degree of bipartisanship in the house, I just don't think there's enough time in the senate to take it up, much less deliver that two-thirds vote for conviction. Sara, where do his followers go now? How are they going to react to this news? Do you think this will backfire, perhaps? Great question, Byron. I do think it backfires. Look, notwithstanding trump's incitement of the mob attack on the capitol, which I think he deserves full blame for, this is probably unhelpful in the grand scheme of things in terms of technology's relationship with the conservative movement. They're in a tricky business perspective as they're trying to balance societal pressures, employee pressures, their own views. This will only be seen by trump supporters as another example of elites trying to remove them and discredit them and censor them. Along the lines of what happens with president trump, what happens to his people, there's mounting pressure for the president to step down. Today alaskaer? Lisa murkowski became the first GOP leader to call for his resignation. With 11 days left what will Republicans do about him, about their party? Most Republicans in congress I think are privately done with president trump and would be fine with him resigning. There's a whole lot who are very late in the presidency saying they have major problems with president trump, cabinet resignations, members of congress saying he should leave. It's going to be up to the voters when those men and women are up for re-election whether you believe those political conversions are authentic or matter at all. You've got a lot of folks playing I think right now for the history on the other side of president trump. Because he will be gone in 11 days. What won't be gone is this movement. And the folks who are at the capitol, yes, a tiny slice, but they are a motivated slice of the electorate. They will be relevant in a Republican primary, they will be relevant in American politics. Final question, we've been talking about politics but I want a closing personal thought from each of you. 15 seconds. I know all of you love this nation, love the political process. How did it strike you, what happened Wednesday? Each of you, about 15 seconds. It was horrifying to watch that. It's heartbreaking. First of all, five people lost their lives. And that's a tragedy that could have been avoided. You know, I'm repulsed by it. Byron, it was disgusting. It was disheartening. It was horrifying. It was frankly depressing. As an American, as a journalist, as a washingtonian, to see that desecration, to see an attempted coup. It's not something any of us ever thought we would see. As it happened, it was surreal. Literally cannot believe that this happened in our country. Rahm, we'll give you the last word. A little over 100 years ago my grandfather left eastern Europe to come to this country. Because America was a beacon. And I never in my wildest imagination, on the steps of the capitol of the United States of America, people wearing t-shirts that said "Camp auschwitz." "6 million not enough." Not the America my grandfather came to. Not that America. We're better. As the late congressman Elijah Cummings from my hometown of Baltimore said in 2019, we are better than this. Rahm, Sara, Rick, thank you for your time. And we'll be back with "The

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.