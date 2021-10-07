Transcript for Karl Karlsen’s son, 23, dies in apparent accident after wife’s death in fire: Part 1

Seneca falls. A sleepy northern New York town nestled in the finger Lakes. The longtime home of Karl Carlson, a husband and father of a story of tragedy and terror would rock this small hamlet to its core. Call 911, Levi is dead. Ma'am, what's going on? The truck fell on my stepson. Oh my god, it's horrible. His 23-year-old son, Levi, dies in this tragedy. At first it didn't appear to be anything out of the ordinary. No, it appeared to be an accident. Remember, people consumed by this story, and it only got more twisted as the years went on. Wherever Karl goes, tragedy takes place. Seemed like every couple years, something was burning. Cindy's concerned, okay, first wife dies in this tragedy, Levi dies in this tragedy, am I next? When I met Karl in November of 1992, he was a single dad to his three children. Carlson's first wife, Christina, was 30 years old when she died in a tragic fire. Just years before he would meet his second wife, Cindy Carlson. He seemed like he was a hands-on dad. The youngest, Katie, adored her father. Aaron and Levi seemed that they had a special bond. Levi was amazing. He was so creative. He was very smart. But he had a learning disability. So when it came to bringing home good grades, he couldn't because of the disability. He went through a rebellious time in his teenage years. And him and his father seemed to As he got older, he got into more of the metal music, you know, he kind of changed his appearance a little bit. But deep down he was always still same goofy kid. November 20th, 2008. 911 received a frantic call from Kinsey Karlsen. 911, what's the location of your emergency? I live at 885 old farm road. Okay. Levi had come to the home of Cindy and Karl Karlsen at the request of Karl. Karl told me that Levi was going to come out to work on an old farm truck that we had that day. While Levi is in the garage working under that farm truck, Karl and Cindy are getting ready and dressed to go to a funeral. I went and got in the passenger seat of the car, and Karl had told me that, I'm just going to go let Levi know that I'm leave. It was just a minute or two. Then Karl came and got in the car. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary. He and Cindy leave to go to a We were gone for four hours. They return home. Cindy first notices Levi's car still parked in their driveway. She's kind of concerned. I went into the house and Karl came up to the window and the door and started banging and saying, call 911, Levi is dead. Ma'am, what's going on? The truck fell on my stepson. The truck fell on your stepson? We just got home, and I don't think he's alive. You don't think he's alive? No, my husband's lifting off the truck. Karl had pulled Levi out from underneath the truck. And you could see -- you could see the -- indentation on his chest. The truck was jacked up by a single railroad-type jack. Levi was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Levi's 23 years old at the time of his death. At first it didn't appear to be anything out of the ordinary? No, it appeared to be an accident. After Levi's death, the investigation is very cursory. General reports were filed. The doctor signed off on it. There was no autopsy. It gave every appearance of being an unfortunate accident. It was shortly after Levi died that Karl had told me that Levi had had a life insurance The life insurance policy that's taken out on Levi, it's beyond bizarre. Karl drives Levi, his 23-year-old son, to an insurance office, convinces Levi to take out a life insurance policy worth $700,000. When I questioned Karl, why were you beneficiary? He had told me that because Levi was going through this nasty divorce. I just trusted my husband. There was no reason for me to question anything. At the time, law enforcement didn't know about any of this. Once it was ruled an accident, it seemed like it was case closed. I assumed it was some sort of a deja Vu moment for Karl that he'd been there before in '91, he had lost his wife and lost his home and everything they owned. On new year's day 1991, a house fire tore through the karlsens' California home. I heard my mother scream. When I went to the door it was slightly ajar. I peeked out the door. At 4 years old, I don't think I really understood what was happening, what I saw down the hallway. It was engulfed in flames. Karl says he breaks the windows of his kids' rooms and gets them out but couldn't get to his wife, Christina. Christina Karlsen perished in the housewife. They found her doubled over outside of the tub with a rag covering her face. My father had said, mommy's gone to heaven. Even before the many planses got there, the firefighters. While we're sitting in the truck. We didn't understand, of course, the gravity or what it really meant. But we knew. So we were all really quiet. Karl tells investigators how he thinks the fire started. He had been working that day of the fire, he was working in the attic area. Karl says he was using a trouble light in the attic for light just before he went out not garage. Karl's claim that the trouble light, which either fell from the attic or which he left on the kerosene spill, likely caused the fire. Christina's death is ruled an accidental death. Karl Kent, who was the investigator for California department of forestry, he had a lot of questions about the cause and who started this fire. And it didn't help that Karl had taken out an insurance policy on Christina just weeks before that deadly fire. Karlsen went to an insurance agent and bought a $200,000 policy on his wife. The fact that the policy was purchased 19 days before Christina's death I think rang the alarm bells in the head of state farm insurance. State farm brought in Ken Busey. Typically I'm hired by an insurance company to answer what the cause of the fire is. When that investigator looked at that severely burned light, he was able to determine that the filament had not been energized at the time of the fire, meaning, the light wasn't on. If a bulb is off, of course, it's not apt to be the cause of the fire. Mr. Karlsen's story, it simply couldn't have been true. Ken Buske turns his report in to the insurance company telling them, he's convinced this is no accident. But for whatever reason, that report didn't stop the insurance company from paying out the claim. Karl was paid $215,000, and it was not explained why their recommendation to not have him be paid out was overlooked. The insurance company did a very good investigation. Law enforcement, it didn't seem, was doing anything. I never saw Mr. Buske's report. I didn't know who Mr. Buske was. It just seemed like, when Karl moved to New York a few days after the fire, it's like everything stopped. And there wasn't much follow-up. I asked if they would front the monies for me to travel back there and interview him. Carl Kent wanted to go to new York to interview Karlsen in person, but his superiors turned him down, saying that there just wasn't enough money for that kind of trip. The da's office said it was a good circumstantial case, but there wasn't enough to prosecute it at that time. When we come back, tragic accident or heinous crimes? Did he get away with murder, not once, but twice? And what would blow both cases wide open? Stay with us.

