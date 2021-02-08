Kathy Griffin describes the 'silver lining' of sobriety

Griffin, who is recovering from her addiction, said she's "thrilled and grateful" that at 60 years old, she is going to get another chapter in life.
Kathy Griffin describes the 'silver lining' of sobriety
What did you learn about yourself through all those meetings through all the it's you know you your coaches coming every day wouldn't sobriety check. All right so here's the here's the as we say experience strength and help here's the silver lining. IA and so. Thrilled and greet fall I feel like at sixty I'm gonna get our next chapter. Yeah enhance thing everyone said wasn't gonna happen I believe wasn't gonna happen. And even I thought even if I do get a next chapter what does that mean city Iran ever working again and bubble you know and it's like no I think ten if anything is possible.

