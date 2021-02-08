Transcript for Kathy Griffin describes the 'silver lining' of sobriety

What did you learn about yourself through all those meetings through all the it's you know you your coaches coming every day wouldn't sobriety check. All right so here's the here's the as we say experience strength and help here's the silver lining. IA and so. Thrilled and greet fall I feel like at sixty I'm gonna get our next chapter. Yeah enhance thing everyone said wasn't gonna happen I believe wasn't gonna happen. And even I thought even if I do get a next chapter what does that mean city Iran ever working again and bubble you know and it's like no I think ten if anything is possible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.