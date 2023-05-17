Lala Kent on Vanderpump Rules, 'Scandoval,' activism

The "Vanderpump Rules" star talks about the show's ongoing drama and her off screen work advocating for reform in the family court system.

May 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live