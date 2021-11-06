Lawmakers rally behind man who says he’s been wrongfully imprisoned for decades

More
Kevin Strickland was convicted of a triple murder in 1979. Since then, a key witness recanted and the prosecutor’s office has said Strickland is innocent -- yet he remains behind bars.
10:39 | 06/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lawmakers rally behind man who says he’s been wrongfully imprisoned for decades

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:39","description":"Kevin Strickland was convicted of a triple murder in 1979. Since then, a key witness recanted and the prosecutor’s office has said Strickland is innocent -- yet he remains behind bars.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"78216413","title":"Lawmakers rally behind man who says he’s been wrongfully imprisoned for decades","url":"/Nightline/video/lawmakers-rally-man-hes-wrongfully-imprisoned-decades-78216413"}