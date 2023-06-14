Legal and political experts weigh in on Trump federal arraignment

Reince Priebus, Heidi Heitkamp, Preet Bharara, and Dan Abrams take part in a roundtable discussion about the arraignment of former president Donald Trump.

June 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live