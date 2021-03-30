Lil Nas X’s new music video celebrates sexuality, faces backlash

The 21-year-old rapper burst on the scene with “Old Town Road,” making headlines as critics said it wasn’t country music. Now, the racy, Satanic-themed video for “Montero” is making headlines again.
7:54 | 03/30/21

