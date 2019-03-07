Transcript for Longtime Beyonce choreographer Chris Grant talks about working with the pop star

Reporter: Chris grant is a man in motion. A man in formation. The man behind some of Beyonce's most iconic dance moves. Now the 31-year-old is stepping out of the shadows to headline his own shows, spotlight his own voice. There's a lot that I do that people have no clue. I feel like I can say hey, I can do this on my own. I can get me some credit. Reporter: And he deserves that credit. He has worked with queen bey now for years. She's also family to me. I look at her like a big sister. I've learned so much from her, so, so, so much. Reporter: A force behind the scenes, he was there last year as the superstar got back in the dance studio after giving birth to her twins to prep for Coachella. What is the choreography process look like? Oh, my god, it's a long process. I'm there working hard, she was right there, getting in my neck. We would do it 50 times, like literally over and over and over. I was pushed to the limit. Reporter: He landed on Beyonce's team about ten years ago. He was just 20 years old. What is it like to teach her? It's amazing. She's my favorite. The best. I see it I want it Reporter: He's been there from the super bowl to the Netflix documentary "Homecoming." Bringing black culture to the masses. That was her. She wanted to do it and show the world that this is art, this is not just some country black thing that shouldn't be praised. Like we have to embrace this. Reporter: He started danlsing at age 2 in the bronx, hughesic always an inspiration. While my cousins and friends were outside, throwing football, baseball, I was locked in my room watching videos all Tay. Reporter: Now he makes those videos, like working with Jennifer Lopez in "On the floor." And made appearances with brandy, Kesha Cole and Mariah Carey. Do you feel the pressure or responsibility to make something for somebody so great? What does that feel like? Stress. Stressful. But you just push through it, and you find a positive in it. And I think what keeps me going is the fact that I love what I do. Reporter: In 2009 grant got the opportunity to work with one of his childhood idols. Cast in what would have been Michael Jackson's farewell tour, "This is it." He was my first audition. Reporter: Ever? Everybody. Reporter: Despite all his work with biggest icons, grant says he's not trying to be anyone other than himself. I told someone earlier, if I wasn't a journalist I would be a backup dancer, specifically a Beyonce backup dancer. What did you want to be when you were growing up? A singer. Reporter: He's striking out on his own, turning his success in dance to music. His latest single "Wristwatch" going viral. His popularity earning him a spot performing on the world stage at world pride in New York last weekend. Grant invited me to rehearsals for the big show where he put his team to the test with new You feel it when something is right. He has become my brother. I literally couldn't be any closer to him than blood. Reporter: Ashley is Beyonce dance captain and has been working with him for years. What do you think of his work ethic? We call him boyonce. He's like Beyonce in boy form. It's beautiful and well deserved. Reporter: And after an eight-hour rehearsal, he took a minute to teach me some moves. One more time. Reporter: Tell me about your pride performance. I just feel like I've been preparing my whole life for this, you know, and I just want people to see a different side of me. It's something different when you are up there and you get to let your magic shine. Reporter: A big moment in more ways than one. What does the lbgtq plus community mean to Chris? Equality. I'm so closely involved in it. I'm gay myself, know what I'm saying? And I want to embrace that. I don't want it to be something that's just hiding. Reporter: Is this the first time you're saying anything about it? Yeah, I feel like you don't even have to say it. Reporter: As the pride performance arrives, grant's whole team is top tier. His friend, Anthony Berrell is helping to execute grant's vision. This is the 50th anniversary of bride. I got chills just thinking it's about love and support and breaking barriers, breaking boundaries. Every single time I watch him, it's an experience I cannot explain. I'm witnessing greatness, the birth of a legend. Reporter: It's the final moments before taking the stage. Even Chris rehearses. He eventually walks out at 1:00 A.M. The massive crowd still electric. Performing the greatest hits of his best choreography, from Beyonce to J. Lo. Before launching into his single "Wristwatch." Hey, check the wristwatch say what you mean and -- you going to play yourself Reporter: There was even a surprise performance from star and friend brandy. Grant grateful for all the support, including from his mother. What is next after that performance? My career. My, my, just me with my music. Taking control of it. Because it's just like, it's time. Time is money, check the wristwatch. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Kimberly brooks in New York.

