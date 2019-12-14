Transcript for Lou Pearlman forms two iconic boy bands, Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC: Part 1

Reporter: At one moment in time, they were the biggest boy bands in the universe. Backstreet boys and nsync. Global heartthrobs and rivals. Ackstreet fans were mad. They were like, "Oh, we can't have another, you know, group like this." Some girls loved backstreet boys and hated nsync and some girls loved nsync and hated backstreet boys. You have coke and you have this was not the cola wars, it was the boy band wars. Reporter: Both bands were put together by record producer Lou Pearlman. Hey, we signed a contract, let's move forward and let's make a lot of money together and let's make this thing happen. Reporter: A hit maker who'd later end up in bitter litigation with the young men he made into stars. I was in the biggest band in the world and selling millions of records and someone's making millions and millions but I can't even afford my apartment in Orlando. Reporter: And worse. I could have emptied the federal criminal code charging him with different violations. Reporter: Lou Pearlman was an unlikely entertainment mogul from queens, New York. He first made his money by selling advertising space on blimps before moving into the charter flight and helicopter business in the 1990s. We flew Paul Mccartney and wings, rolling stones. Phil Collins, Madonna. And lo and behold, new kids on the block. I just didn't know who they were and I was just questioning how could these kids afford an airplane? And I was told these kids did $200 million in record sales and $800 million in touring and merchandising. I was like, "I'm in the wrong business." Step by step In the early 1990s, new kids on the block. They were the biggest thing in the world. And, teenage girls went bananas for them. They were everywhere. They were dolls, they were towels. They were lunchboxes. Reporter: The huge success of new kids caught Pearlman's attention. He spoke to Chris Cuomo on "20/20" in 2000. I was invited to come down to one of their shows. All the screaming. I was like, my god, what's going on here? I said, "I think I can do that. I think I can put a group like that together." Reporter: He was living in Orlando, Florida where a lot of young talent was auditioning for roles at the theme parks. So Lou puts an ad in the Orlando sentinel, which reads "Producer seeks male singers that move well between 16 and 19 years of age, wanted for a new kids type singing dance group." Reporter: One by one, the boys came in...aj Mclean, Howard Dorough and Nick Carter. I liked the sound but I'd said to them, "You really need to have five- part harmony." Reporter: Kevin Richardson was playing aladdin at Disney world. Kevin came into the group and recommended his cousin Brian. So that formed five guys together. I put the money out to help them. We'd give them choreographers, we'd give them vocal lessons, we'd give them tutors. I think I'm a great cultivator. They call me big papa. Lou does give himself a nickname, it's big papa because he's got it all covered. He's taking care of all of it. Reporter: The band became backstreet boys and started making appearances like here on channel 6 in Orlando. Channel 6 in Orlando. What is your name? I'm aj Mclean John Seabrook then Lou books them at SeaWorld, which is of course a big attraction in Orlando. Make some noise for the backstreet boys! Pearlman makes a video tape of a SeaWorld performance and sends it around to people in the industry. Reporter: Next the group went on a tour of high schools. They would do three shows a day in three different schools. They would bust out on the gym floor and the girls would lose their mind but they couldn't land a record deal. Until jive records said "Yes." Hey, we signed a contract, let's move forward and let's make a lot of money together and let's make this thing happen. When he signed the record deal with the backstreet boys, he not only made himself the sixth member of the band, so that he would get paid what they got paid. But he also paid himself as the Why is that so important to you? To be called one of the band members? Well, one is I share in the income. Money aside, money aside. I mean, backstreet boys is a part of my life as much as it is theirs. Reporter: They had the band, but they still needed a hit. We used to call America no fan land. Reporter: For that they turned to Swedish producer/songwriter max martin who in 1997 co-wrote "Quit playing games with my heart" quit playing games with my heart It was set with "Quit playing games with my heart". Five guys begging girls not to break their heart into the pouring rain. Reporter: They became huge in Germany before breaking through back home. To the delight of their screaming fans, the boys do rounds on talk shows like "Regis and Kathie Lee." We hoped we would be successful, but we never imagined this would happen. So meanwhile, while all of this work on making backstreet boys a hit is going on, Lou is thinking, "Hmm, this is a good idea and someone else is going to come along and try to copy this idea. Why shouldn't that person be me? Reporter: Unbeknownst to backstreet boys, Pearlman set out to re recreate their success with another boy band. At that point, I knew Lou had the backstreet boys. They were out doing it, and I was like, if this guy thinks he can help me out in any way, I'll meet him. Kris Kirkpatrick had the idea, and Lou backed him and made this happen. Reporter: When the Mickey mouse club stopped production, Justin Timberlake became available. The first thing Justin suggested was one of his friends from the Mickey mouse club, jc, so Justin kind of brought jc into the make. Reporter: But then Joey Fatone joined. And he said I know this guy in Mississippi. It was Lance bass. In Mississippi, no one ever dreamt of being a successful musician. It was out of the cards for someone like me. Reporter: Until a phone call changed his life. I arrived, 14 year old Justin Timberlake looking real cool and sly. Then they have Lou Pearlman, and they pull up in the rolls-royce limo, that's how I'm introduced to this whole world. Reporter: The five became 'N sync and would go through the same boot camp as back is street boys. It was so hard, and it really took us months to focus on that and learn thousand dance without being out of breath. I would come watch and be there to make sure they're getting the best training, that they're getting pampered with every possible need. That is what I did. Every beat So the first show we ever did was a showcase we did at pleasure island. And we just did some of the songs that we had. Reporter: Like back street boys, 'N sync needed a record deal. Every record exec out there turned us down. Huh-uh, nothing like this would ever work no America. This is way too cheesy. Reporter: It always amazes me that 'N sync took almost the exact same route to fame as backstreet boys. They, too, went to Europe. They, too, went to max martin to record. Max martin writes the song for them, which is "I want you back." Tell me what to do now I want you back tried to say I'm sorry Reporter: And then they get a big break in the states. A Disney concert special in 1998 that back street boys turned down. It was incredible. And that one gig right there to me is what made us in America. And the Disney channel plays that concert over and over and over again. Reporter: Creating a rivalry. Backstreet fans were mad, they're like, oh, we can't have another group like this. Almost from the beginning, lines were drawn. Some girls loved backstreet boys and hated'n sync. And some girls loved 'N sync and hated backstreet boys. I love you! Yeah! When backstreet boys found out that Lou was the manager behind that great east rival, they were outraged. Reporter: With the competition between the two bands heating up, both bands soon discovered he was holding out on their fortune and fame. I knew something was wrong. Reporter: When we come back.

