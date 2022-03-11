Man stolen from birth using DNA kits to help fellow adoptees

Tyler Graf formed an organization to help other adoptees find their birth families. He is one of thousands of people who were part of coercive adoptions carried out during the Pinochet regime.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live