Transcript for For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the civil rights icon at his former ministry

dreaming of a better nation. In the face of troubled times, the words of martin Luther king, Jr. Giving strength to a weary nation now and then. Delivering this speech before his assassination. I just want to do god's will and he has allowed me to go up to the mountain and I've looked over and I've seen the promise land. I may not get there with you but I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the promised land. And historic Baptist church in Atlanta where Dr. King once preached incoming U.S. Senate around pastor Raphael Warnock remembering the civil rights icon for paving the way. Dr. King was faithful until the very end. I just want to suggest to us tonight that it is left to us to finish. In honoring a legacy to love instead of hate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.