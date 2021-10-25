All three men on trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery found guilty

A Georgia jury convicted all three white men, Travis McMichael, his father George McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

