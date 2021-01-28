Transcript for More middle-class earners are struggling to get by amid COVID-19 unemployment

Tonight millions of Americans are hitting a wall during the pandemic from fear of catching a virus to juggling unemployment real fears of hunger. How one community in New Jersey is reflected in pretty much every place across the country. Good. And when that pandemic fears hit I had to rearrange susteren. Com. I date. Power and in Orlando is an unexpected twists his first year immigration lawyer to start with a line. Single mom in the middle of the divorce you any good number two who lost her job last march when the fortune to him that was from that. We first met with sending as many in the phone struggling to stay afloat when the first round of Kobe released statements of 600 dollars a week ran out. I'm double whammy coming right after her unemployment benefits were canceled because of a system mayor. It has being in motion the devastating. Physically overwhelming. Because I'm stress out I don't know. If I'm gonna get funds before I get evicted and I gonna find a job in time before. Everything else becomes a bigger mass. More than 22 million Americans lost their jobs due to Kobe nineteen. Many of them likely sending middle class earners people who want saw that they were beyond the reach of poverty. Now struggling in this is my life and I'm a lawyer I have an education. You know I'm Smart. I I know where to look thirty sources and I'm struggling. I went from you know the latter I'm getting there I'm almost there and all this in this happens and that's it no more money. I have to file for bankruptcy because I had no money. To please. One president Biden's top priorities welcome assistance for Americans financially strain. Just days in office is pushing for a new Kobe relief package. Around corner of the one point nine trillion dollar price tag includes a one time stimulus checks of 14100 dollars for those eligible with bonuses for parents with children. Meaning a family of two parents and three kids could receive up to 4600 dollars less for higher earners. If approved by congress to become the nation's third round of payments since the pandemic began. Voting on the new stimulus isn't likely to take place until March John Yarmouth is the chairman of the House Budget Committee. Congressman as you know 900 billion dollars was just passed and a lot of that was directed at startling families so why would you say just a month later we need another round of stimulus checks. This planet one point nine trillion. Something that the American people ask me having almost a million people out from him on an answer we. We need is urgent and very large. Michael strain is an economist with the American Enterprise Institute. Does not make sense to give. Direct checks to households who met a comparable six figure income and you have an expert in the employment laws Sharon Parrott is the president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Millions of people are at work. And millions of households struggling to put it on T ball and seeing their rents. Mama has to work. With sandy lives in this bedroom apartment in New Jersey no four year old son each. Allegheny lettuce giggling school. When you've been apparent to me and I work and when she's lucky few hours of legal work running room one woman law firm from her bedroom. All while looking for a full time job. Blending a tiny gets on the call you have to be why do you promise me use me and food months abundant in this home. Is now at times out of reach. And I think has been given to us by either my mom or my best friend you know let even. Lets us. We do by some of it in Allen have money doesn't comment. And I did apply for snap act approved. Wait for the card and that can take weeks so that's why Allen got cancer today. Snap formerly known as food stamps isn't nude in this family. But the pantry news I've never been to a pantry afford to get food only that don't you know what a pants she is. Up and she is a special place where people who need food can go from fat free. Why because not everybody has money for food chains sometimes. Mama doesn't funny if it. According to feeding America 40% of people turning to food banks have never relied on them before. They estimate that food insecurity could grow up to fifteen million people of the 330 million who live in this country. You look at the people in lying and insight color. Career. Classes none of it matters. I'm hungry my kids hungry it doesn't matter it's humbling really you know to know that. That could be me and today it is mean and yesterday it was and hopefully tomorrow won't be again. But Zidane. That's me I'm one of them. But no saint James has already been handing out food for close to two hours people are still in line. Vesta Godwin Clark runs saint James social services in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Plus every bit private charity relies on donations and grants and only has eleven employees. The first three months of the pandemic. We served over 30000 people our numbers. Have. Quadrupled. Since the pending. Campaign. Think you. It was sending things that by rationing their minimizing bad thing you will last them two weeks. To get is a restaurant. Cabaret evening. News yet. It. Lord guide. We continue to lift the city lift the state with the country yet look. Win the world shut down in March mines that had not been paid. The people that we serve beer in a position far worse than we are. Saint James is a full service stop gap for many people who would otherwise fall through the cracks. Offering assistance with everything from groceries and hot meals to free clothing that is drifted in rental assistance. Even helping people to pay their rent was. We're getting over thirty calls a day of people. Who are 78. Months behind in the Iran. Darlene Anderson volunteers at saint James despite working two jobs if them apart that I love it isn't filling that. When you did somebody. A vast. And picked him up if it thank you. Ruth can't explain it. Club during normal times saint James caters mostly to the elderly low income families the working poor and the homeless. You'd be surprised. Who comes here our clients now has shifted. With the pandemic. We saw people who. Where a middle class. And upper middle class. Who. Have lost their jobs those who are here we know dates from Lee had. And me in no one gets turned away. Kevin Woodley is one of those whose new to the pantry or the Wall Street so you can imagine it would have been the stud now all our revenue went down. He's worked in finance for thirty years armistice trigger earned I have been for the last party fifteen years will be here I'm below 20000 earning from. So you can imagine with all the bills. Cars Powell's. Fam leave that. These are the shock to my system. It comes by every four weeks the minimum anyone can return to collect just enough food to keep his family of four going. When we have to lots of police who can't make ends meet the economy as a whole is weaker and frankly our communities are weaker. And so we all have ST this. Come mind. I. I have an eviction notice. And I my. Electric those shut off X sound. Yes. I'm hopeful and positive. But it doesn't stop me from like sub ferrying in the mean time and we've seen and none of this stuff wasn't happening in and link Reid living moments in my mind. Wondering like one it could have done to it tonight and leave me. Some of the consequences tinian but I know that but I could. In less than a year per credit score has plummeted from 680. To 450. And even four months after being approved for snapped she still waiting to receive the card. Checking my mail is horrifying for me. The letter from unemployment telling me that my issue is resolved isn't here or my snapped card isn't here or. My approval for health insurance is in here or any email inviting me faring any view isn't here but the bills keep coming. So if the line. After months of struggling but sending achieves a hint of stability in saint James saves her from eviction by paint six months of her back rent. And then a game changer racing work. In ten months and the chance to reset. I'm nervous. And excited and hopeful. Starting a new full time jobs that sell personal. She's a lawyer helping people fight eviction its. All of this is taught me that I have to half feet. I have to continue to do the work and asked for help. Anyone out there are still struggling. I hope VT comfort in my story and no it does get better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.