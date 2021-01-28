-
Now Playing: Public health expert speaks on multiple new COVID-19 variants
-
Now Playing: ABC News' political analyst on President Biden's goals, progress
-
Now Playing: ‘Deals & Steals’ on great kitchen and home products
-
Now Playing: Pros and cons of intermittent fasting
-
Now Playing: I lost 115 pounds and run an organization encouraging Black women to run
-
Now Playing: How 1 couple got creative to save their business
-
Now Playing: Declutter your home and eliminate stress with these tips
-
Now Playing: Day trading explodes amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: ‘Home Improvement’ sitcom stars return in a new, real-life workshop competition show
-
Now Playing: Two white deer spotted in West Virginia woods
-
Now Playing: Iconic beauty brand is headed to Smithsonian
-
Now Playing: Using humor to upgrade your health, work and life
-
Now Playing: How to turn your pup into an artist…with peanut butter
-
Now Playing: I'm a 5th grade teacher, here's what it's been like to teach during a pandemic
-
Now Playing: How people are spreading joy this winter to 'Save the Snow Day'
-
Now Playing: 9-month-old puppy tries to sit on owner’s lap as he drives on the highway
-
Now Playing: Chicken rides on horse’s back in unlikely friendship
-
Now Playing: Police dog happily plops into deep snow in the Alps
-
Now Playing: How to thrive and survive being single during pandemic