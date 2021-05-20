Transcript for Mom sees marijuana edibles business boom during the pandemic

were making today. Look at that. Oh, that smells like heaven. Reporter: Rachel king has been whipping up gourmet confections at some of San Diego's top restaurants for over a decade. But after leaving her job as a pastry chef behind to start her own business, this 37-year-old mother of two is now creating sweet treats with a special ingredient, liquid cannabis. I love our guava tamarind jellies. CBD and thc. I love our salted brandies as well. Depends on our mood. Do you have somebody taste Me? That's not a hard position to fill. Reporter: She launches her company, kaneh, six years ago when medical marijuana became legal in California. When it became legal for recreational use, they expanded. I didn't have experience with baking but my partners had a lot of knowledge. They came with the business the cannabis experience. Then I brought the baking piece to the table. Reporter: With products like cannabis-infused butter cookies, chocolate candies with pistachios, triple chocolate brownies. It's no surprise her business is booming. In the last couple years, edible sales were around 5% or 6% of total cannabis sales. In 2020, that was up to 10%. Edibles are really easy entry point for the industry to grow their consumer base. Reporter: 17 states and Washington, D.C. Currently allow cannabis to be sold for recreational consumption. Our latest products are the truffle bars. I'm obsessed with this. Reporter: While many of us were in covid-19 lockdown, California's cannabis iustry was classified as essential. To be considered an essential worker was an interesting feeling, to say the least. Reporter: Rachel's factory ramping up product, with demand increasing more than 20% throughout 2020. I think that people were dabbling more. They didn't have to go to work every day so they figured, I'll Reporter: Sales of edibles rose nationwide, an estimated 45% increase in 2020. We started with five employees. Now we have about 50 employees. What has the pandemic really done for your business, would you say? I mean, we've definitely thrived during this period. Describe to me what these new marijuana users are like. I mean, they could be you or it could be young moms. It could be grandmas or grandpas. New consumers like edibles for a number of reasons. It's discreet. Edibles in legal markets have very specific dosage information. So let's say it's 2.5 milligrams or 5 milligrams of thc. That's the active ingredient. You know exactly what you're going to get with that. Reporter: You may not feel it right away. The effects of some edibles can take up to two hours. What does it mean, all of a sudden you find yourself deemed an essential business, but restaurants all around you are closing down? I had little bit of survivor's guilt. Because I see chefs that I worked with, cooks that I worked with, and they're at home without a job. You're giving them a lifeline? They gave me a lifeline too, because they had skills and I needed people. Reporter: One of those new hires, Cameron Jacob, a 20-year hospitality worker who lost they are job in the pandemic. She's now kaneh's sales director. Can you tell me what you've seen from a sales perspective? I feel line the majority of people I talk to, my friends and family, is the common theme. You know, they may not have ever felt comfortable saying they smoke a joint at a function. But to say, oh, I tried one of your edibles, it really helped me sleep. We hold ourselves to the highest standards. But we're also held to the highest of high standards. To comply with state law, every batch of edibles is sent to a nearby lab for testing. Edibles and any cannabis product are tested strictly. In California in particular, tracked, what they call from seed to sale. Even if the edible is in a gummy form, it's a cherry-flavored gelatin cube, regulators at the board should know exactly what seed is used to produce the thc This scientific scale measures up to a thousandth of a gram. Reporter: He's in charge of compliance, making sure the precise amount of cannabis goes into every batch of edibles. When I originally started I was a driver. Wanted to get my foot in the cannabis door, so to speak. Worked my way up the ladder since. I've been with kaneh almost five years now. Has working here changed how you consume cannabis at all? I consume cannabis much less now. Chocolate chip cookies on Friday -- Reporter: State law prohibits Rachel from selling her edibles directly to her customers. Instead, she's required to sell them only at licensed dispensaries. Like this one in west Hollywood called the artist tree, where anyone age 21 and up can walk in and do some shopping. Utterly delicious. Reporter: With more and more states legalizing recreational marijuana, Rachel is dreaming big. So what does the future hold for you? We are soon to be opening up in Arizona. So that's exciting. Very close to us. Yeah. And ultimately, I'd love to be in every state. Do you ever see yourself having a bakery where someone can come in, sit down, eat a browny right there? I used to serve people desserts and see their reactions. I would love that.

