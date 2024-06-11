Multiple shark attacks reported in Florida just miles apart

Three victims are recovering after each of them was bitten by a shark while in the Florida panhandle. The two incidents happened 4 miles and 90 minutes apart.

June 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live