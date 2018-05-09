Murder-suicide suspect's sister says she hopes he will 'rot in hell for what he did'

Allyson Mancuso's brother Jeffrey Mancuso killed his 7-year-old daughter before taking his own life after a bitter custody dispute, according to police.
0:58 | 09/05/18

Transcript for Murder-suicide suspect's sister says she hopes he will 'rot in hell for what he did'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

