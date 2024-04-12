OJ Simpson, football hero turned social pariah, dead at 76

O.J. Simpson has passed away at the age of 76. From the Football Hall of Fame to his infamous murder trial, Simpson's life was anything but ordinary.

April 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live