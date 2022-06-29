Platonic life partners are rewriting what it means to be in a committed relationship

These couples are devoted to building a life together, but their connection isn’t based on a romantic bond. They are sharing their stories and dispelling stigma about non-traditional types of love.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live