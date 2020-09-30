Post-debate reactions from voters across America

Maryland voter Tonya Hughes says that a “change must come, and a change will come.”
09/30/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Post-debate reactions from voters across America
And now, some post-debate reactions from voters across America. I thought Joe Biden was calm, cool and collected while trying to debate a giant toddler, and that's an insult to toddlers. I watched it with my mom. She said her blood pressure was rising. I intend to vote for president trump, because I believe that, you know, he has a strength that I don't see in the Joe Biden in the last 47 years. Trump has got an exuberant personality. Oftentimes it's caustic. But at the same time, he is getting the things done. I have not seen president trump be a leader, and I want to see the next four years, because I have children, and my son, I don't want to see the same cycle repeating over and over. That's what I'm hoping for the next four years. A change must come, and a change will come. Voices of voters. Finally tonight, in regard to a neofascist organization that promotes and engages in political violence, the president of the United States said, and I quote, stand back and stand by. It was a late Maya Angelou who said, when people show you who they are, believe them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

