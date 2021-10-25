Pregnant mother fought for her life on a ventilator after getting COVID-19: Part 1

Before contracting COVID-19, Cierra Chubb decided not to get vaccinated out of concern for her unborn baby. Now, her husband Jamal Chubb is warning other pregnant women to get the shot.

