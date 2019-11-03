'Queen of Versailles' star Jackie Siegel remembers daughter who died from drug abuse

The mom famous for trying to build America's biggest mansion said after her daughter died at just 18, "I want other people to know that it can be happening to their children."
1:26 | 03/11/19

Transcript for 'Queen of Versailles' star Jackie Siegel remembers daughter who died from drug abuse

